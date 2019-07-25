Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Allena Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.33.

NASDAQ:ALNA opened at $4.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.65. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Allena Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 43,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 431,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

