Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Welbilt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.29.

MDRX traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,765. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $14.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.04. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.31.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.47 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 9.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $178,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

