Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2019 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) – Piper Jaffray Companies increased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a report released on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.17 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer set a $119.00 price target on shares of American Express and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup set a $317.00 price target on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Sunday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Ally Financial stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.96. Ally Financial has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $34.22. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 22,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total value of $66,215.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 110,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 220,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,338,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,666 shares of company stock worth $700,052 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Ally Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

