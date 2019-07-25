Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) is New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s 4th Largest Position

New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.3% of New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE lifted its stake in Alphabet by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 1,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 555 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on shares of Aena SME and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Weight Watchers International from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Continental in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Identiv in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,346.45.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $5.69 on Thursday, reaching $1,132.12. 1,587,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.93. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $970.11 and a twelve month high of $1,289.27. The company has a market capitalization of $795.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,108.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The information services provider reported $11.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.51 by $1.39. The company had revenue of $36.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 19.71%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 48.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp bought 140,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $4,760,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 69 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,042.90, for a total transaction of $71,960.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $404,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403 shares of company stock valued at $461,293. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.