Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,470 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,058 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $840,254,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,263,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,572,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,194,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,462,292 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,076,697,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376,604 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1,908.9% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872,700 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $253,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,925 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,939,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,175,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.48.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.27. 2,219,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,177,446. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

