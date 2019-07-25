Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Xerox by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,317,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,018,000 after acquiring an additional 493,367 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xerox by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,018,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,933,000 after purchasing an additional 454,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,038,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,772,000 after purchasing an additional 647,882 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Xerox during the 4th quarter worth about $39,355,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Xerox by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,508,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,236,000 after acquiring an additional 700,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XRX. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

NYSE XRX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,770. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $18.58 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. Xerox had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Xerox’s payout ratio is 28.90%.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

