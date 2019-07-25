Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,783 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 111.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,343,175,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,882,988,000 after purchasing an additional 965,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,678,706 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,414,679,000 after purchasing an additional 644,872 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total value of $3,063,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,652,800.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III bought 6,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $233.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,499,540.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,837,461.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $9,158,720. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.03. 1,234,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,136. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $242.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.54%.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays set a $24.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

