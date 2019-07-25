Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Daily Journal Corp grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 159,180,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,324,000 after acquiring an additional 157,588,200 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $2,004,580,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 75.7% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,606,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,636,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,375,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,538,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549,992 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,025 ($13.39) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.23.

In related news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total value of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.33. 8,729,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,244,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 41.10%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

