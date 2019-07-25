Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Country Trust Bank grew its position in Altria Group by 86.9% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 113.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MO traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $49.85. 1,576,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,620,003. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $93.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.40 and a 1 year high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 24.87% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 80.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on shares of 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

In related news, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $104,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

