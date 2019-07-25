Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amarin Corporation plc is a global pharmaceutical group which develops innovative pharmaceutical products across a range of therapeutic areas utilizing its proprietary advanced oral and transdermal drug delivery technologies. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $27.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $51.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.50.

AMRN traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. 212,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,378,627. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $2.35 and a fifty-two week high of $23.91.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.30 million. Amarin had a negative net margin of 45.16% and a negative return on equity of 450.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amarin will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amarin news, insider Steven B. Ketchum sold 9,541 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $178,130.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joseph T. Kennedy sold 27,230 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $508,928.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 679,159 shares of company stock worth $13,728,330 over the last ninety days. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amarin in the first quarter worth approximately $733,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 721.1% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 125,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after buying an additional 109,975 shares in the last quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at $1,241,000. UBP Investment Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter valued at $4,026,000. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

