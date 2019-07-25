American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) Shares Down 0.3%

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.39 and last traded at $40.39, 644 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.97.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.15% of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

