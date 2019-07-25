Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Acquired by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 81.5% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 232.0% in the first quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 46.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMP traded down $4.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,516,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,883. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.69 and a 52 week high of $153.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, EVP Randy Kupper sold 5,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.38, for a total value of $775,960.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,557,389.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMP. Barclays upped their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Xilinx from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameriprise Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.78.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.