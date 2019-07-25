Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $32,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Courier Capital LLC grew its position in Amgen by 8.7% during the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 50,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 94,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 494.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,993 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biechele Royce Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 12.0% during the second quarter. Biechele Royce Advisors now owns 20,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.63. 122,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,421,539. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $210.19.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.11. Amgen had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 71.02%. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total transaction of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

