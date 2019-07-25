Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $8.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.34. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.32 million. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 107,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 101,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 23,855 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. 38.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

