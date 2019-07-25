Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Lifted to Outperform at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Whiting USA Trust II from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.13.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.05. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.18 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 32.14% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Todisco acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $148,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $387,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 27.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 23,316 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 785.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 21,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.05% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

