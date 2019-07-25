Amoveo (VEO) Market Cap Hits $4.63 Million

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $4.63 million and $592.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for approximately $71.55 or 0.00714426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. Over the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $586.12 or 0.05851119 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00046099 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001241 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001355 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About Amoveo

Amoveo (CRYPTO:VEO) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo's total supply is 66,512 coins and its circulating supply is 64,707 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Amoveo is amoveo.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

