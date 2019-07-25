Analysts Anticipate J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Post $1.52 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.57. J2 Global reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. J2 Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of J2 Global from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Roku from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $190,981.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,772. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve P. Dunn sold 3,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $283,881.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,700,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,102 shares of company stock worth $1,830,912. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in J2 Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in J2 Global by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 110,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in J2 Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in J2 Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCOM traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.35. The company had a trading volume of 137,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,905. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.93. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $65.07 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.84.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

