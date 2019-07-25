Analysts Anticipate On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) to report $0.11 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. On Deck Capital reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 21.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 175,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 30,423 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 97,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 26,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 210,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 34,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of On Deck Capital by 355.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 17,765 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ONDK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,588. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 16.87, a current ratio of 16.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.09.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

