Analysts Anticipate Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to Post $1.63 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to announce $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. Regal Beloit reported earnings of $1.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $6.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.62 to $7.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $853.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $882.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Regal Beloit currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $89.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 159.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RBC traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.32. 2,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,539. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.34. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $87.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

