Analysts Anticipate Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) to Post $0.44 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Univar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.49. Univar posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar will report full year earnings of $1.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.10. Univar had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Univar’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 target price on Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price target on shares of Hunting in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.80.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of Univar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,925.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Univar during the 2nd quarter worth about $471,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Univar by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,448,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,920,000 after purchasing an additional 694,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Univar by 104.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNVR stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $22.13. 1,452,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,453. Univar has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.38.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

