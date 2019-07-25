Analysts Expect Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) to Post ($0.37) EPS

Senesco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ELOX) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Senesco Technologies’ rating score has declined by 7.1% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.37) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Senesco Technologies an industry rank of 50 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Senesco Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ELOX traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,363. Senesco Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $18.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.46.

Senesco Technologies (NYSE:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08.

Senesco Technologies Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Senesco Technologies (ELOX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Senesco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senesco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.