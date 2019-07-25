Analysts Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) PT at $62.00

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on BANR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 15th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price target on shares of Banner and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Franklin Financial Network in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eisai from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other news, VP Steven W. Rust sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total value of $26,214.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,271,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,064,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,320,000 after buying an additional 317,182 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Banner by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 855,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,755,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banner by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,287,000 after buying an additional 99,087 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Banner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

BANR stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.77. The stock had a trading volume of 307,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Banner has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.55.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Banner had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banner will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 40.10%.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

