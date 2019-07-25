Analysts Set bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target at $157.21

Shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twelve have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $157.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLUE shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Scor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of BLUE stock traded down $3.71 on Friday, reaching $140.03. 614,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,745. bluebird bio has a 12-month low of $87.49 and a 12-month high of $176.55. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.40.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($0.20). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 1,184.01%. The company had revenue of $12.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.31) EPS. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total transaction of $175,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,321 shares in the company, valued at $5,308,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David Davidson sold 6,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total transaction of $883,722.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,765.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,820 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,620. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter valued at $74,883,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 4th quarter worth about $43,816,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 477,536.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 143,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,227,000 after acquiring an additional 143,261 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 454,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after acquiring an additional 132,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth about $15,308,000.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

