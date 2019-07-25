Analysts Set Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) PT at C$7.63

Kelt Exploration Ltd (TSE:KEL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.63.

Several analysts have commented on KEL shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.25 price objective on shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Kelt Exploration stock traded down C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.79. 417,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.97. The firm has a market cap of $717.78 million and a P/E ratio of 42.11. Kelt Exploration has a 12-month low of C$3.66 and a 12-month high of C$10.01.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$102.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$106.30 million. Analysts forecast that Kelt Exploration will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

