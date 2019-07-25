Analysts Set Volvo AB (STO:VOLV-B) Price Target at SEK 160.82

Shares of Volvo AB (STO:VOLV-B) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is SEK 159.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VOLV-B. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VOLVO AB/ADR in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of News from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CAIXABANK/ADR in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

STO VOLV-B traded down SEK 2.85 on Monday, hitting SEK 146.55. 3,082,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,730,000. The business has a 50-day moving average price of SEK 145.47. Volvo has a 52 week low of SEK 123.40 and a 52 week high of SEK 171.30.

Volvo Company Profile

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

