Analysts Set WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Target Price at C$79.81

Shares of WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$79.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. AltaCorp Capital raised shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

TSE:WSP traded down C$0.29 on Friday, hitting C$74.15. The company had a trading volume of 242,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,525. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.31. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$56.09 and a 52 week high of C$74.89.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that WSP Global will post 4.1700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

