Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Superdry (SDRY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Superdry (LON: SDRY) recently:

7/25/2019 – Superdry had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 560 ($7.32). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

7/22/2019 – Superdry is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price target on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Superdry is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/10/2019 – Superdry had its price target lowered by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 500 ($6.53). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2019 – Superdry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

7/5/2019 – Superdry had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/1/2019 – Superdry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/28/2019 – Superdry had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

6/24/2019 – Superdry had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

6/7/2019 – Superdry had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 500 ($6.53). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

Shares of SDRY stock traded up GBX 13.40 ($0.18) on Thursday, hitting GBX 449.80 ($5.88). The stock had a trading volume of 314,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 461.22. Superdry PLC has a one year low of GBX 354 ($4.63) and a one year high of GBX 1,399 ($18.28). The company has a market capitalization of $368.83 million and a P/E ratio of -3.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Superdry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.10%.

In other Superdry news, insider Simon Callander sold 5,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 415 ($5.42), for a total value of £21,003.15 ($27,444.34). Insiders have purchased a total of 97 shares of company stock worth $45,228 in the last ninety days.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

