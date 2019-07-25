Analyzing Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) & ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and ATA (NASDAQ:ATAI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and ATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -27.27% -32.62% -23.64% ATA 29,025.97% -52.27% -42.24%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aspen Group and ATA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $34.03 million 2.27 -$9.28 million ($0.50) -8.28 ATA $190,000.00 335.40 $124.34 million N/A N/A

ATA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.5% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of ATA shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of ATA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aspen Group and ATA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ATA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Aspen Group has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATA has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ATA beats Aspen Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2018, it had 7,057 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ATA

ATA Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides computer-based testing services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services for the creation and delivery of computer-based tests utilizing its test delivery platform and proprietary testing technologies that are used for professional licensure and certification tests in various industries, including IT services, banking, teaching, and insurance; and administrative services, such as test registration, scheduling, fee collection, and certification fulfillment. Its e-testing platform integrates various aspects of the test delivery process for computer-based tests, from test form compilation to test scoring and results analysis. The company also offers mobile test administration platform MTS for test administration; and EzTest, an online self-service testing platform that provides testing management and delivery functions for the test delivery organizations and individuals, including item banking, test form composition, test delivery, online proctoring, and test result analysis. In addition, it provides EzInterview, an online interview management platform to support the talent assessment and hiring process; and HR Select, an employee assessment solution that enables corporate human resources departments to test, benchmark, and analyze job applicants; and online education services. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 3,344 authorized test centers. It serves professional associations, governmental agencies, and IT vendors, as well as individual online education services consumers. ATA Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

