Analyzing Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) & Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) and Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ideanomics and Hemisphere Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideanomics -1.73% -7.79% -2.69% Hemisphere Media Group -3.29% -2.19% -1.01%

Risk and Volatility

Ideanomics has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its share price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hemisphere Media Group has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ideanomics and Hemisphere Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideanomics $377.74 million 0.49 -$27.43 million N/A N/A Hemisphere Media Group $147.08 million 3.30 -$10.91 million N/A N/A

Hemisphere Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideanomics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.7% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 52.0% of Hemisphere Media Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ideanomics and Hemisphere Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideanomics 0 0 0 0 N/A Hemisphere Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hemisphere Media Group has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.21%. Given Hemisphere Media Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Hemisphere Media Group is more favorable than Ideanomics.

Summary

Hemisphere Media Group beats Ideanomics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ideanomics Company Profile

Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology and asset digitization services company. The company operates in two segments, Legacy YOD and Wecast Service. It engages in the provision of business consulting services related to traditional financings, as well as in developing digital asset securitization services through artificial intelligence and blockchain enabled financial services platforms. In addition, the company engages in consumer electronics e-commerce and smart supply chain management operations, as well as in oil trading business. Further, it provides premium content and integrated value-added service solutions for the delivery of video on demand and paid video programing to digital cable providers, Internet protocol television providers, over-the-top streaming providers, mobile manufacturers, and operators, as well as direct customers. The company was formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group, Inc. Ideanomics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Hemisphere Media Group Company Profile

Hemisphere Media Group Inc., the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico. The company also operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves approximately 4.4 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to approximately 4.4 million subscribers in the United States and approximately 16.0 million subscribers in Latin America. In addition, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to approximately 4.3 million subscribers in the United States; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment to approximately 2.3 million subscribers in the United States. Further, the company distributes content to broadcast and cable television networks; and OTT and SVOD platforms in Latin America. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

