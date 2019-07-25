Anglo American’s (AAL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Tullow Oil in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a hold rating for the company. Citigroup set a $6.00 price target on Solid Biosciences and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Anglo American to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,172.67 ($28.39).

Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,187 ($28.58) on Monday. Anglo American has a 52 week low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,294 ($29.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion and a PE ratio of 7.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,148.76.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 4,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,157 ($28.19) per share, for a total transaction of £100,300.50 ($131,060.37). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,060,464.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

