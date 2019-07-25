Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $49.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.73% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We are maintaining our OUTPERFORM investment rating on ANIK shares and are increasing our price target to $49 (from $45 previously). We arrive at our price target by attaching a 15x multiple to our 2020 adjusted EBITDA estimate. We assume $140 million in net cash 12 months from now.””

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet cut 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. First Analysis raised LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock traded up $13.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.28. 8,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,103. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 18.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $578.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Anika Therapeutics’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 14,082 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

