Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Reaches New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $53.57 and last traded at $53.18, with a volume of 5080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.82.

The biotechnology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. First Analysis raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,605,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,555,000 after buying an additional 187,056 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,404,000 after acquiring an additional 99,387 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $2,426,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 3,371.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 43,898 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $862,000. 93.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 16.12, a current ratio of 18.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $578.79 million, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

