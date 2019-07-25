Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 12.43% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of Anika Therapeutics stock traded up $11.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.53. The stock had a trading volume of 67,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,103. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $578.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 18.07 and a quick ratio of 16.12. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $30.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.41 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 27.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANIK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 356.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 382.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

