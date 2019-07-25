ANON (ANON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $383,258.00

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. ANON has a market capitalization of $383,258.00 and $333.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANON coin can now be purchased for $0.0505 or 0.00000511 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.00 or 0.00293335 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.74 or 0.01656242 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0856 or 0.00000866 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000232 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00120383 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00024201 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000639 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON.

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

