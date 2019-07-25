Anoncoin (ANC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $207,117.00

Anoncoin (CURRENCY:ANC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 25th. During the last week, Anoncoin has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Anoncoin has a market cap of $207,117.00 and $3.00 worth of Anoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0981 or 0.00000991 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded down 37.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Anoncoin Profile

ANC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Anoncoin’s total supply is 2,110,317 coins. Anoncoin’s official Twitter account is @AnoncoinProject. The Reddit community for Anoncoin is /r/Anoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Anoncoin is anoncoin.net.

Anoncoin Coin Trading

Anoncoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

