Anshul Sadana Sells 8,325 Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.96, for a total transaction of $2,338,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,111.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Anshul Sadana sold 1,350 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.07, for a total transaction of $378,094.50.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Anshul Sadana sold 4,129 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.28, for a total transaction of $1,297,662.12.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $279.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.56. Arista Networks Inc has a one year low of $187.08 and a one year high of $331.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $595.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.21 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $311.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,944,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $788,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,710,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 297.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 16,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 12,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

