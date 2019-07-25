Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.43

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 4640596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

AR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on AeroVironment from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cowen set a $27.00 price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul M. Rady bought 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glen C. Warren, Jr. bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,050 shares of company stock worth $330,062. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 3,191.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Antero Resources by 100.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Antero Resources by 1,440.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 7,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

