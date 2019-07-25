Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Updates FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) issued an update on its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $19.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $102-102 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $100.34 billion.Anthem also updated its FY19 guidance to $19.30 EPS.

Shares of ANTM traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $293.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,966,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,953. Anthem has a 12 month low of $227.16 and a 12 month high of $317.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $289.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.88 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 4.23%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Anthem will post 19.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered G1 Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.67.

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,656 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $455,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $212,877.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,155. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

