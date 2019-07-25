Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Stillwater Investment Management LLC

Stillwater Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,149 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stillwater Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 614 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. INR Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 807 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. 58.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $207.11. 1,006,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,030,620. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 51.29%. The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,168,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,344,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total transaction of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 price objective for the company. Cowen set a $63.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($7.06) in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.22.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.