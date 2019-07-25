AquariusCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.00 (ARCO)

AquariusCoin (CURRENCY:ARCO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. AquariusCoin has a total market cap of $137,669.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of AquariusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AquariusCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0574 or 0.00000573 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, AquariusCoin has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,448.15 or 1.94151170 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00027041 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001122 BTC.

AquariusCoin Coin Profile

AquariusCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2016. AquariusCoin’s total supply is 2,396,566 coins. The official website for AquariusCoin is aquariuscoin.com. AquariusCoin’s official Twitter account is @ArcCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AquariusCoin Coin Trading

AquariusCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AquariusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AquariusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AquariusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

