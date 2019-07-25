ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned 0.63% of ARC Document Solutions worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARC. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in ARC Document Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 20,622 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ARC Document Solutions by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.82. 34,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,701. The firm has a market cap of $84.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. ARC Document Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $3.59.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $97.12 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ARC Document Solutions Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects; and archive and information management services that combines software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information that have been produced in the past.

