Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.76.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of Sophos Group in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,775 ($23.19) price objective on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

In related news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $392,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,134,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 17,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $597,071.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,125,345.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 498,343 shares of company stock valued at $16,927,360 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Arch Capital Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 264,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,550,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,208. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. Arch Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

