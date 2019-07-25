Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The energy company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Arch Coal had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 47.43%. The firm had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE ARCH traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $91.13. The company had a trading volume of 534,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.17. Arch Coal has a 12 month low of $78.05 and a 12 month high of $101.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Virtusa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Arch Coal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Arch Coal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 375,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Coal by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 36,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd grew its position in Arch Coal by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 963,346 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,703,000 after purchasing an additional 358,846 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Arch Coal by 129.6% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Arch Coal by 8,292.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,644 shares during the last quarter.

Arch Coal Company Profile

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

