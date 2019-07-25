Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ardagh Group (NYSE:ARD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Ardagh Group had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ARD traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.25. 35,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,039. Ardagh Group has a 12 month low of $10.09 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.11 million, a PE ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Corp grew its position in Ardagh Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,379,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ardagh Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.76.

About Ardagh Group

Ardagh Group SA manufactures and supplies rigid packaging solutions primarily for the food and beverage markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Metal Packaging Europe, Metal Packaging Americas, Glass Packaging Europe, and Glass Packaging North America. Its metal packaging products include aluminum and steel beverage cans; two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate, and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans; and a range of can ends, including easy-open and peelable ends.

