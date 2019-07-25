Arepacoin (AREPA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $7,189.00

Arepacoin (CURRENCY:AREPA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 25th. Arepacoin has a market capitalization of $42,528.00 and approximately $7,189.00 worth of Arepacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arepacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Arepacoin has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000285 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Arepacoin Profile

Arepacoin (AREPA) is a coin. Arepacoin’s total supply is 16,247,028 coins. The official website for Arepacoin is www.arepacoinve.info. Arepacoin’s official Twitter account is @ArepaCoinVe and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Arepacoin

Arepacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arepacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arepacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arepacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

