ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 16.3% annually over the last three years. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 83.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.6%.

Get ARMOUR Residential REIT alerts:

Shares of ARR stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $24.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.67.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 85.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.14%. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Chairman Daniel C. Staton purchased 5,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Mountain purchased 3,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,680,150. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Nomura decreased their price objective on Carnival from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Jaffe Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.