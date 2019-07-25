Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) Stock Price Down 0%

Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM)’s stock price was down 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.27 and last traded at $100.24, approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $100.26.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Reserve Capital Management ETF (BATS:ARCM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

