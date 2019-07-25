Ashanti Gold (CVE:AGZ) Shares Up 14.3%

Ashanti Gold Corp (CVE:AGZ) shares shot up 14.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 81,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 145,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a market cap of $3.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04.

Ashanti Gold (CVE:AGZ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Ashanti Gold Company Profile (CVE:AGZ)

Ashanti Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold and other mineral properties in Western Africa. Its flagship project is the Kossanto East project covering an area of 66.41 km2 in western Mali. The company was formerly known as Gulf Shores Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Ashanti Gold Corp.

