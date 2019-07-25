ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

NASDAQ:ASLN traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,834. ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $97.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.41.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASLAN PHARMACEU/ADR Company Profile

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for prevalent cancers. It targets diseases that are prevalent in Asia, and orphan indications in the United States and Europe. The company's lead program, varlitinib, is a reversible small molecule pan-human epidermal growth factor receptor, or pan-HER, inhibitor that targets the human epidermal growth factor receptors HER1, HER2, and HER4.

