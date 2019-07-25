ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ASOS PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASOS Plc is an online fashion destination. It offers branded and own-branded product lines, including womenswear and menswear, footwear, accessories, jewelry and beauty and grooming products primarily through its Website, asos.com. The company operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Australia, the United States, Russia and China. ASOS Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

ASOMY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ASOS PLC/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ASOS PLC/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,545. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.13. ASOS PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.80.

ASOS PLC/ADR Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

